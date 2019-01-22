Experienced Technology and Emerging TV Executive Joins STATS' Industry Leading International Broadcast and Media Sales Team

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced the hire of Simon Cothliff as Head of Broadcast and Media Sales, overseeing the sale of data and research products to the world's top broadcast and media companies.

Cothliff joins STATS from Serious Sports Media Group, where he served as co-founder and CEO of the advisory consultancy group, focused on broadcast technology, media and sport. Over the past 17 years, Cothliff has worked with major technology corporations and start-ups that have defined the emerging TV and live sports intellectual property rights market.

"Simon brings extensive experience working with TV and media technology companies, as well as an understanding of the needs and advancements happening in the industry," said Greg Valiquette, Vice President of International Sales at STATS. "As the leading sports research and data provider for media, STATS currently offers a suite of products and solutions to almost all of the top broadcast and media providers. As we bring our next generation of AI-powered broadcast products to market, Simon will bring the knowledge and experience we need to improve the way broadcast and media companies interact with consumers."

At Serious Sports, Cothliff was at the forefront of the battle to control video piracy and its impact on media rights owners. He was co-founder of the Klipcorp, Sportsbox.tv platform and also served as Vice President of Commercial Affairs at Trident Media Guard, both experts in IP protection for major sports rights owners and holders. An experienced commercial executive and strategist in the TV and media technology industry, Cothliff also has 12 years' experience in senior positions at both Ericsson Media and ADB in corporate strategy and sales.

"STATS is a well-known name in the sports broadcast world and a trusted provider for some of the top media companies," said Cothliff. "I was drawn to the innovative research and products STATS has in development, and I couldn't be more thrilled to join this team."

Cothliff holds an Economics, II degree from the University of Hull.

