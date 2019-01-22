Edison Investment Research - Technology - Esker: Esker saw another strong quarter in Q418, with underlying revenue growth of 15% resulting in FY18 revenue growth of 14% (or 16% in constant currency). A strong uplift in the value of contracts signed in FY18 provides good visibility for FY19 and support for the company's target of generating another year of double-digit revenue growth. We have revised our forecasts to reflect FY18 revenues and the company's strategy of reinvesting any profits above the 15% target operating margin level.ISIN: FR0000035818

