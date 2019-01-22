A new agreement signals a strengthening of the long relationship between XPS and RiskFirst, with XPS leveraging RiskFirst's PFaroe to provide frequent, transparent and accessible analytics.

XPS Pensions Group, the largest purely pension consulting and administration firm in the UK, has signed an agreement with financial technology business RiskFirst to continue to deliver fast, high-quality and transparent reporting and modelling to clients through PFaroe's comprehensive suite of analytics.

XPS was formed following the merger of Xafinity and Punter Southall both of which have been longstanding users of PFaroe. XPS will use PFaroe alongside its other systems to provide value-added service, and valuation and analytics capabilities that can help to drive optimised decision making and truly successful outcomes for clients.

Paul Cuff, CEO of XPS, comments: "We are firm believers in harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver effective, dynamic solutions to our clients. PFaroe is a key component of our technology offerings, providing detailed, accurate reporting and valuations, upon which clients can confidently base their decisions."

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, says: "We very much value our longstanding relationship with XPS and are pleased they have decided to extend this relationship. PFaroe offers flexible, efficient, effective risk management capabilities which complement XPS's suite of tools to support the needs of their clients."

About XPS

XPS Pensions Group is the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, specialising in pensions actuarial, investment consulting and administration, with revenues of over £110 million. The XPS Pensions Group business combines expertise, insight and technology to address the needs of both pension trustees and sponsoring companies for over 1,200 pension schemes, including 25 with over £1bn of assets, and undertakes pensions administration for over 800,000 scheme members.

About RiskFirst

RiskFirstis a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants, Insurers and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their business. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK and the US. Over 2,500 plans with more than £1tn in assets are now modelled on the PFaroe platform. RiskFirst has also recently launched a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognizes the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

