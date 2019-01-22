C3, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, today announced that Enel, Europe's largest power utility for market capitalization and number of customers and a pioneer in smart grid technology, is working with C3 as its strategic provider of big data platforms and applications across its business.

Following a successful five-year collaboration, C3 is providing Enel with the C3 AI Suite, a range of AI and smart grid analytics applications that allowed Enel to deploy in December the Enel Unified Virtual Data Lake, integrating data across its Retail, Distribution, Trading, Renewables, and Conventional Generation businesses. The C3 AI Suite integrates, aggregates, and makes available unified data across ERP, HR, financial, and operational systems, including SAP Hana, Oracle, Siemens, PostGreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloudera, to enable and deliver next-generation AI applications across Enel's business.

"Enel and C3 have worked closely over the last five years to develop and deploy a large production-scale big data platform with AI and IoT applications," said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 CEO. "Enel's leadership, vision, and technical ability stand apart from many organizations in its embrace of AI and IoT, machine learning, and deep learning to transform operational processes and to provide business and social benefit."

The C3 AI Suite allows Enel to provide its developers, data scientists, and business analysts one common and secure view of all of its data, enabling them to collaborate and rapidly develop AI applications.

"Leveraging the power of AI and IoT is key for Enel to achieve its digital transformation, while allowing tremendous benefits to be delivered to its customers and shareholders," said Fabio Veronese, Head of Infrastructure Networks Digital Hub at Enel. "The collaboration with C3 is allowing us to harness innovative business processes enabled by big data analytics, unleashing a new era of operational efficiencies that strengthen our position as leader of the energy transition."

"C3's success with Enel is due to our experience in handling big data, enterprise-scale cloud computing, complex analytics, and, perhaps most critically, our integrated machine learning capabilities. This has been accomplished thanks to the effective collaboration with Enel. The results of this partnership fully enable Enel's aggregation of large volumes of real-time data and the development and execution of the thousands of algorithms needed to analyze those data and generate millions of predictions daily all designed to increase the speed and accuracy of Enel's operational decision making," said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3. "We are establishing an advanced analytics infrastructure for Enel's digital future, while effectively leveraging Enel's prior investments in data infrastructure across the enterprise."

About C3

C3 is a leading AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3 delivers a comprehensive and proven set of capabilities for developing, deploying, and operating large scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications 10 to 100x faster than alternative approaches. The core of the C3 offering is a revolutionary, extensible, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data scientist and application developer productivity while future-proofing applications against underlying IT evolution. The C3 AI Suite supports configurable, pre-built, high value AI applications for predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply chain optimization, energy management, anti-money laundering, and customer engagement. www.C3.ai

