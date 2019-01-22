Analytics Intelligencepartners with Tealium to provide frontline business users with a simple and effective way to standardise, enrich, distribute, and activate customer data in real time

Tealium, the leader in real-time customer data orchestration solutions, has today announced its partnership with Analytics Intelligence the data analytics and artificial intelligence company to optimise its solutions using Tealium's technology.

Tealium's Universal Data Hub provides more than 1,000 turnkey client-side and server-side integrations connecting each distinct product in its portfolio Tealium iQ (Tag Management), EventStream (API Hub), AudienceStream (Customer Data Platform), and DataAccess (Data Management). With a focus on ensuring data quality, data protection, and connecting customer identities, each product is designed to manage a different aspect of customer data, providing a one-stop-shop for cross-device data collection and activation.

Analytics Intelligence will use Tealium's leading technology to boost its innovative AI solution, giving business users a simple and effective way to access data and insight. Its solution is an innovative digital assistant platform that is driven by a natural language interface and the application is able to extract data from digital marketing analytics tools. The app is designed to reduce pressure on Analysts and BI teams by enabling business users to run reports or analyse data independently. The digital assistant leverages machine learning to continually enhance responses and suggestions; by integrating with Tealium's Universal Data Hub, users will be able to setup, test and manage tags or create new user segments from voice or text commands with ease.

David Edoja, Founder and CTO, Analytics Intelligence commented: "In today's digital landscape, organisations are swimming in customer data. However, because this data is stored in silos, it can remain disconnected and business leaders can struggle to understand the value being extracted. By taking a top down approach, our partnership with Tealium will provide greater visibility and value from these data assets for our customers, helping set a baseline of how digital behavioural and transactional data can be collected and aligned with data collected across the business."

Lindsay McEwan, VP and Managing Director EMEA, Tealium said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Analytics Intelligence and are excited to offer its customers a more comprehensive, simple, and effective means to connect disparate data in real time, across multiple touchpoints. Users will have a more flexible approach to collect, manage, enrich and activate data across every channel, with access to the full suite of Tealium's industry-leading products."

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionises today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,000 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organisations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalised digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

About Analytics Intelligence Limited

Analytics Intelligence [AI] combines human data scientists and artificial intelligence technologies to help clients improve data analysis, enhance decision making, and optimise digital services. With a focus on helping client's become more data-driven, [AI] enables organisations to focus on data to make timely decisions without the worry of multiple different analytics tools and traditional reporting. Their artificial intelligence solutions are developed around a working framework for data analytics and insight reporting using a continual development training process to empower the teams.

