SafeCharge Opens an Office in Shenzhen, Extending Support to its Customers in Asia and Speeding up Development in China

In addition to its Asian offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, SafeCharge has opened a new office in the financial heart of Shenzhen, increasing its China presence while actively building strategic partnerships with domestic players

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced the opening of its new office in China less than four years after launching in the country. The new office is based in Shenzhen's PingAn International Finance Center, a 115-storey supertall skyscraper in the Futian business district. This latest expansion marks SafeCharge's growing footprint across the APAC region, where it already has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong with an overall team of nearly 20 people.

"Considering the increasing business with Chinese merchants and the closer relationships with Chinese payments giants Alipay, Tencent and Unionpay, establishing local customer support is a natural next step as we provide the highest quality of service to our partners," explains Yoav Chernitz, China Business Development Director at SafeCharge. "Demand more is SafeCharge's motto: we deepen our presence in China in order to deliver more to our customers, to interact more with them and to align our product development more with Chinese customers' unique requirements."

"A strong presence in China is key to support both Chinese clients aiming to expand their business internationally and for non-Chinese companies looking for effective channels to deal with Chinese customers," adds Willy Kwa, Regional Director APAC at SafeCharge. "All customers want the same, no matter where they are located: they want to be supported closely, especially when they are entering unknown markets."

Thanks to its comprehensive business relationships with Alipay, Tencent and Union Pay, SafeCharge aims at developing further support for Western clients accepting payments from Chinese customers and marketing their product and services to local customers.

"China is taking a leading role in the global economy, specifically in the field of e-commerce and payments innovation," says David Avgi, CEO at SafeCharge. "Besides providing local support to new Chinese international players, we have expanded our footprint in China to learn and develop strong partnerships as we believe Chinese companies will play a very important role in the future of fintech innovation."

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014.

http://www.safecharge.com/

