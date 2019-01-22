Atos secures communications in connected vehicles

Lille (France), International Cybersecurity Forum, January 22, 2019 -Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the release of its new Horus security suite for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), a solution which provides security to communications in connected vehicles.

As the world of connected transport continues to evolve, both car manufacturers and smart city services providers need scalable security solutions that can manage millions of connected objects and automotive sensors.

The Horus security suite for ITS, which is based on embedded security components (V2X-HSM) and Horus PKI (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/digital-identities/pki-for-iot) electronic certificates, allows operators to:

Ensure the confidentiality and integrity of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) interactions;

Adapt their performance and generate electronic certificates according to requests;

Efficiently manage costs through a SaaS (Software-as-a-service) system and hybrid cloud architecture;

Effectively fight against cyber-attacks targeting Smart City services.

The Horus security suite can easily be integrated into an existing information system, such as a fleet management organization. It can also be integrated into a Security Operations Center (SOC) to identify abnormal behavior and implement the actions needed to protect smart city services.

"Vehicle security is the cornerstone of smart city services to improve road safety and traffic efficiency. The Horus security suite for ITS has been created to enable vehicles to securely communicate with their environment. The suite also allows organizations to easily manage their security costs, scale and performance in accordance with their market's needs," says David Leporini, Atos IoT Security Director.

Technical features of Atos' solution:

The Horus security suite for Intelligent Transportation Systems relies on 3 core elements that are essential to answer smart mobility growing market:

Confidentiality: only authorized stakeholders can access the content of the messages exchanged in a V2X environment Integrity: to ensure the reliability of the messages exchanged, the Horus security suite protects them from being altered by unauthorized stakeholder Availability: the solution is natively scalable to answer certificate delivery requests in massive volume



The Horus security suite for ITS includes V2X embedded HSM and Horus ITS-PKI to comply with the required security automotive standards and performance needs.

More information on the dedicated page: https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/digital-identities/pki-for-iot (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/digital-identities/pki-for-iot) (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/digital-identities/pki-for-iot)

