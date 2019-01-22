NNIT A/S: NNIT and DSB extend collaboration

Press release

NNIT and DSB extend collaboration

NNIT extends seven-year collaboration with another two years

Copenhagen, January 22, 2019 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with DSB.

The parties' existing contract was entered into in the spring of 2012 with an opportunity for extension.

In March 2016 DSB and NNIT agreed to extend the collaborationfurther from April, 1 2017 to March, 31 2019. The collaboration has now been extended with an additional two years until March 2021.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Jacob Hahn Michelsen explains:

"During the first couple of years we created significant robustness in DSB's IT operations and we are happy to continue our collaboration delivering IT solutions for Denmark's largest supplier of public transportation".

