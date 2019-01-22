Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Jan 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has been listed in the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's fourth inclusion on the list. Ranked 73rd, Eisai was the highest ranking Japanese company among the eight Japanese companies listed in the Global 100.The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of approximately 7,500 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Global 100 is based on up to 21 key performance indicators covering financial management, clean revenue, supplier performance, employee management and resource management, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this corporate philosophy, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Oncology and Neurology.As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through our investment and participation in partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.