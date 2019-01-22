Edison Investment Research - Mining - MOD Resources: MOD Resources has raised A$10m through an oversubscribed institutional placing at a price of A$0.30/share (17p/share), a 36% premium to the closing price on 18 January 2019. The company also intends to raise a further A$5m through a fully underwritten rights issue at A$24/share (13p/share). In addition, the company has received an unsolicited, non-binding, indicative all-share offer from Sandfire Resources (SFR:AU) at a price of A$0.38/share (21p/share). The board of MOD believes the Sandfire offer undervalues the company's assets.ISIN: AU000000MOD3

