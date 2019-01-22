Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced today that it is expanding its North American Transactional Liability Insurance business into the UK and Europe and has appointed Ed Martin as Head of Transactional Liability, UK and Europe.

"As the need for solutions for the risks and uncertainties in corporate transactions continues to grow, BHSI is pleased to bring to market the local expertise, financial strength, and capacity that will enable companies in the UK and throughout Europe to respond, quickly and strategically, to the exposures of mergers, acquisitions and other transactions," said Robert Underhill, Senior Vice President, Head of Transactional Liability, BHSI. "Ed is a stellar addition to our expanding Transactional Liability team worldwide."

"Our capabilities in the UK, throughout Europe and around the world continue to expand to help our customers respond to pressing risks," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK and Europe, BHSI. "This latest expansion follows the well set pattern of BHSI's growth: We grow where and when we can offer outstanding expertise and provide meaningful long-term solutions, backed by our stable capacity and financial strength."

BHSI will provide Warranty and Indemnity, Tax, and Contingent Liability Insurance in the UK and throughout Europe. The company also provides Representations Warranties, Contingent Liability, and Class Action Settlement Insurance in the U.S. and Canada.

Ed joins BHSI from global legacy and run-off specialist Enstar Group Limited. At Enstar, Ed was the lead in-house M&A lawyer working alongside Enstar's dedicated M&A team. Prior to joining Enstar, Ed was Of Counsel at Norton Rose (now Norton Rose Fulbright) with their London Corporate and Regulatory Insurance team. Ed qualified as a lawyer in England and Wales in 2000.

Ed will be based in BHSI's office in London.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited ("BHIIL"), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company ("BHSIC") (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

