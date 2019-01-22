Blackmoon and Rivver Form a Strategic Partnership to Create New ETx

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The goal of the partnership is to create an ETx that tracks Rivver's digitized investment fund interests

Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm, and Rivver, a Financial Service firm whose goal is to digitize the secondary exchange of LP interests of investment funds, today announced that they have formed a strategic partnership to create a branded Exchange Traded Index (ETx).

The new relationship between Blackmoon and Rivver will enable the two financial services firms to work very closely together to create an ETx that tracks Rivver's issued digital assets.

Solving the problem of liquidity

Knowing that one can liquidate his or her investment without an impact to price, is a key risk-metric to any and all investment decisions. An STO that supports a thriving and liquid market, immediately increases its perceived value, even if its product, bottom-line or management is not as high a quality as its competitors. The liquidity of the marketplace defines the risk for an investor and the success of the issuer. Without the ease of execution and liquidity, any STO will have limited success, if any at all.

Introducing Blackmoon's Exchange Traded Indexes (ETx)

Blockchain technology may be a better alternative to raise capital from investors. However, price discovery and trading liquidity also require the inclusion of speculators. The ETx that Blackmoon issues on behalf of its partners' brands incentivise traders and speculators to take the risk in the market, by offering them a fungible financial product to arbitrage for profit - further adding bids and offers to an STO that would otherwise not exist - effectively creating a balanced and stable price.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with Blackmoon. Blackmoon's innovative ETx approach is unique and necessary for the digitized securities ecosystem and we are very happy to be able to offer this added value to our clients," said David Benizri, CEO of Rivver

"Blackmoon and Rivver share a vision and it's because of this that we are pleased to have discovered such an incredible organization to associate with. We are eager to release the Rivver ETx products as soon as possible to offer this amazing investment opportunity to eligible investors globally," said Moshe Joshua, Chief Product Officer at Blackmoon

The strategic partnership with Rivver is one of many that Blackmoon intends to form over the coming months. Their ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative ETx's to offer their own clients as well as those of their partners.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (http://blackmoon.net/) is a financial services company which is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a group of financial services and technology companies founded in 2014. The Blackmoon team has extensive experience in investment management, as well as developing automated investment interfaces and asset management tools.

Blackmoon aims to create and maintain the world's best framework for tokenized investment vehicles to deliver investment opportunities in both the real world and the blockchain universe. Blackmoon Platform brings blockchain flexibility to fiat instruments and the benefits of accumulated financial wisdom to the crypto investments.

Blackmoon world firsts include being the first operational blockchain investment platform, the first company to issue a token related to an initial public offering (IPO of Xiaomi) and the first company to launch the first ETx which is linked to the performance of the most-traded coins on Binance.

About Rivver

Rivver (https://rivver.io) is an end-to-end issuance and asset management platform, tailored to the needs of Private Equity funds. Rivver helps Fund Managers issue digital securities in a compliant way and provide them with a suite of solutions to better manage their operational processes.

The Rivver platform provides fund managers with an end-to-end solution, handling all technical and legal requirements of issuing compliant digital securities, as a well as providing a user-friendly asset management platform for fund managers to manage their operational processes, in a user-friendly way.

Disclaimer: Investment in virtual financial assets carries a high degree of risk and volatility and is not suitable for every investor; therefore, you should not risk the capital you cannot afford to lose. Please consult an independent professional financial or legal adviser to ensure the product meets your objectives before you decide to invest. Regional restrictions and suitability checks apply.