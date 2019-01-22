Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-22 / 10:45 *Press Release* *PNE AG: Projects with a capacity of 235.7 MW completed, under construction or sold * - Wind farm projects with 93.2 MW currently under construction - Wind farms managed as a service provider for customers - Operative successes in Germany, France, Sweden, Poland and Italy Cuxhaven, January 22, 2019 - The project developer PNE AG can draw a positive balance of its operating activities in 2018. Wind farm projects with 142.5 MW were put into operation or the rights to them were sold. Further projects with a planned nominal capacity of 93.2 MW are currently under construction in Germany, Sweden and France. This adds up to projects with a total of 235.7 MW. In addition, the rights to six wind farm projects in France, Poland and Italy with a total nominal capacity of 97.5 MW were sold in 2018. The projects sold will also be managed by PNE Group companies during the construction phase on behalf of the purchasers. The international project development markets are thus becoming increasingly important for PNE AG alongside the German market. *"Pleasing development"* Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "In spite of the sometimes difficult framework conditions in individual markets, our operating business of project planning of wind farms has developed very positively. We have also firmly established ourselves in the international markets. This and our very extensive portfolio of projects under development are the solid basis on which we can continue our strategic further development to become a Clean Energy Solution Provider." *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG 2019-01-22 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 768359 2019-01-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2019 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)