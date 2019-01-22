Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---