Despite recent efforts to improve the power network, in order to host more generation capacity from large-scale solar and renewables, Dutch transmission system operators TenneT and Enexis have said that there is very limited capacity for more solar in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel.Dutch transmission system operators TenneT and Enexis have announced in a joint press release that there is limited capacity available for renewable energy projects - mainly large-scale solar schemes - at different locations in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel, located in the northeastern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...