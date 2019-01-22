The hybrid plants will be developed as independent power producer (IPP) projects at 11 off-grid sites. The largest project will be developed on the island of Mazeira, off the east coast of mainland Oman in the Arabian Sea.Oman's Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) - a unit of state-owned Nama Holding - is planning to deploy around 159.5 MW of hybrid solar-diesel power generation capacity in non-interconnected areas of the sultanate. Tanweer launched the pre-qualification process for the initiative in July. "The prequalification of received bids is currently ongoing and the results are yet ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...