Codewise Launches the Industry's First Ad Analytics Platform with Embedded Ad Fraud Detection

Digital marketers can now detect ad fraud and measure, manage and optimize ads operations all in one place, achieving unprecedented ROI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, announced today that it has enriched its Voluum ad tracking platform with an Anti-Fraud Kit , becoming the only advertising analytics platform that includes a comprehensive solution for detecting ad fraud.

According to Juniper Research, ad fraud in 2018 alone caused an $18 billion loss to advertisers and is expected to reach $ 44 billion annually by 2020.

The enrichment of Voluum Tracker with the Anti-Fraud Kit now allows digital marketers and media-buying professionals to protect their advertising budgets from invalid traffic and to protect the reputation of the brands that they serve.

Through a holistic set of 10 metrics, ranging from fast clickers and unrecognized devices to library robots, marketers can now easily and instantly detect which publishers are selling suspicious visits and clicks and stop buying from them. This results in maximized protection of advertising budgets and cleaner and higher ROI campaign funnels, and therefore in increased payouts from advertisers.

Voluum's Anti-fraud Kit analyzes in real time millions of ad clicks and looks into statistical patterns that might indicate that specific segments of traffic are artificially generated. The results of this complex analysis are delivered in comprehensive reports that are seamlessly combined with performance metrics. Ultimately, thanks to Voluum, marketers gain precious actionable intelligence around their media buying quality in one place.

Before the introduction of the Anti-Fraud Kit, marketers had to invest in third-party invalid traffic solutions in addition to their analytics measurement and management platform, resulting in significantly higher costs and in a waste of time on non-seamless integrations.

Last, marketers are now equipped with precise fraud reports and thus with undeniable evidence in support of charge-back procedures against fraudulent publishers.

"Ad fraud remains one of the biggest challenges facing the ad-tech industry. Codewise is firmly dedicated to combating this issue and is actively partnering with leading international and intergovernmental organizations around the world for finding unified solutions to the global issue," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and President of Codewise. "Years of experience in this field allowed us to develop an all-in-one advertising analytics platform with a built-in anti-fraud solution. It instantly detects suspicious traffic and offers easily applicable protection measures. Offering ad tracking software with anti-fraud tools is a unique approach that we foresee to be revolutionary in defeating ad fraud."

To learn more about Voluum's Anti-Fraud Kit, please visit https://voluum.com/anti-fraud-kit .

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017 and 2018, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com .

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization, and media buying needs. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a robust proprietary database, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide since September of 2014. Learn more at www.voluum.com.

PR Contact: media@codewise.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659010/Codewise_logo1_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771665/VOLUUM_Logo.jpg