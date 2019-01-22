Fuel Management Systems Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Fuel Management Systems From Transportation & Logistics Industry | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global fuel management system market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The fuel management system is a combination of software and hardware products that together allow control, security, and access to fuel stores while monitoring consumption and delivery. It is exclusively used to manage and measure the use of fuel within construction and transportation companies. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are reducing fuel errors, help to reduce fuel loss and enhances productivity and efficacy. However, high primary investments may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Fuel management system market is segmented based on offering, application, end-user, and region. Services, hardware, and software are the offerings that could be explored in the fuel management system market in the forecast period. Hardware sector accounted for the significant market share of the fuel management system and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on the applications like access control and fuel dispensing, fuel storage monitoring, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Access control and fuel dispensing sector accounted for the substantial market share of the fuel management system and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be the elimination of fueling errors. Transportation and logistics, mining and construction, oil & gas, military & defense, and other end-users could be explored in the fuel management system industry in the forecast period. Mining and construction sector accounted for the substantial market share of the fuel management system and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growing demand from developing regions.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of the fuel management system and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the acceptance of fuel management systems in the United States. The United States is a major consumer of the fuel management system in this region.

The Asia Pacific and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. The Asia Pacific is the second largest region with significant market share. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of the fuel management system in this region. However, Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of the fuel management system market are Fluid Management Technology, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Banlaw, Dover, Road Track, Franklin Fueling Systems, Multiforce Systems, PIUSI, HID Global, and Triscan Group. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Market Segment:

Leading players of Fuel Management System including: Omnitracs E-Drive Technology Veeder-Root ESI Total Fuel Management SCI Distribution



Fluid Management Technology SmartFlow Technologies Emerson Fleetmatics Group TomTom Trimble



Market split by Type, can be divided into: Measuring Monitoring Reporting



Market split by Application, can be divided into: Road Transportation Rail Transportation Marine Aircraft



Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel Distribution Channel



Market segment by Region/Country including: North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.) South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.) Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)





