Surgical Drapes Market to Touch Valuation of US$3.8 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

The revenue generated by the global surgical drapes market is expected to touch valuation of US$3.8 bn by 2025 end. The global surgical drapes market is likely to expand at 3.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Hospital of End User Segment Account for Maximum Growth in Global Surgical Drapes Market

On the basis of end user, hospital segment account for maximum growth in the global surgical drapes market during the time frame. Various type of surgeries are performed in the global surgical drapes market. In addition, the ambulatory surgeries are also performed in the hospital and this further makes the hospital major customer of the surgical drapes. From the regional front, North America is likely to hold maximum share in the global surgical drapes market. This is owing to huge healthcare expense in the region along with advanced infrastructure. However, other region such as Europe account for second largest region due to growing awareness among the European population about the disposable surgical drapes market. The growing geriatric population and technological advancement in the region is further propelling market growth.

Rising incidence of Surgical Site Infections to Boost Demand for Global Surgical Drapes Market

Growing prevalence of hospital acquired Infections is likely to boost growth of the global surgical drapes market. Apart from this, increasing incidence of surgical site infections due to unsterilized equipment in the hospital is further fueling demand for the global surgical drapes market. The surgical drapes serving well to reduce the case of surgical sites infections. These are few factors further stimulating growth of the global surgical drapes market in the year to come.

The surgical drapes are mostly utilized by the hospitals and patients, which further bode well for the growth of this market. Other than this, surgical drapes are available in various price range and in various size, this further drives growth of the global surgical drapes market. Furthermore, the hospitals segment account for healthy growth and this is further propelling growth of this market in the near future.

Growing Case of Surgeries and HAIS in Hospitals to Propel Demand of Surgical Drapes Market

The increasing incidence of chronic disease such as diabetes, heart disease, trauma and maxillofacial surgeries is expected influence demand for the global surgical drapes market. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the HAI's to drive demand for the surgical drapes market in the upcoming years. The rising case of the surgeries in hospitals to support growth of the surgical drapes market across the globe.

The high competitive level on the basis of large and small players is shaping the competitive contours of the global surgical drapes market. Transparency Market Research (TMR) found that few players have resorted to key strategies which includes upgrade the product, differentiation of product, aggressive pricing in order to gain competitive advantage over other. Several players operating in this market are adopting strategic partnership, mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain footprint in the global surgical drapes market in the upcoming years.

Major players operating in the surgical drapes market are 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and STERIS plc.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Surgical Drapes Market (Types - Incise, Sheets, Laparoscopy, Lithotomy, Laparotomy, and Leggings; Usability - Disposable and Reusable; Material - Nonwoven and Woven; End user - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Nursing Homes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

