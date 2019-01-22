Mouthwash Market to Grow Swiftly Due to Rise in Demand for Mouthwashes With Natural Ingredients & Increasing Awareness Among Consumers for Dental Hygiene: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mouthwash Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the years to come due to rise in demand for mouthwashes that contain natural ingredients and increasing demand for alcohol-free mouthwashes. Mouthwash, apart from cleaning, helps to freshen breathe, reduce or prevents gingivitis, reduces plaque (forming of bacteria) and prevents tooth decay and bad breathe. Mouthwash market is driven by factors like increasing awareness among consumers for dental hygiene, growth in spending power of consumers, and increase in demand for mouthwashes from developed regions. Moreover, increasing recommendations from dental physicians around the globe are fueling the growth of mouthwash market. However, rise in preference for primary oral care, slow adoption by developing economies due to low awareness about dental care and hygiene are restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the introduction of flavored and herbal mouthwashes are expected to bring opportunities to the mouthwash market. Additionally, increase in demand for specific requirements is expected to drive the market growth. Mouthwash market is categorized on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fluoride antiseptic mouthwash and natural antiseptic mouthwash. Natural antiseptic mouthwash segment is expected to lead the market since it contains safer ingredients in comparison to other types. Based on distribution channel, mouthwash market is split into convenience stores, supermarket & hypermarkets and online portals. Supermarkets and hypermarkets segment holds larger share of mouthwash market due to increasing preference of consumers worldwide. On the end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial, household and clinics. Household, followed by clinics, is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing use in the domains.

Geographically, mouthwash market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the mouthwash market owing to increasing penetration and high adoption rate. The prominent participants in the mouthwash market include Listerine, Colgate Palmolive, ACT, Johnson & Johnson, Crest, P&G, Plax, CloSYS, Smart Mouth, Philips, and TheraBreath. Global mouthwash market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for mouthwash to 2023 offers detailed coverage of mouthwash industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading mouthwash producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the mouthwash.

Access 139page research report with TOC on "Mouthwash Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-mouthwash-market-outlook-2018-2023

Report contents include : Analysis of the mouthwash market including revenues, future growth, market outlook Historical data and forecast Regional analysis including growth estimates Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates. Profiles on mouthwash including products, sales/revenues, and market position Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America

Key Vendors : Chattem Colgate GlaxoSmithKline Johnson & Johnson Procter & Gamble (P&G) request free sample to get a complete list of companies



