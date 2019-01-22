Edison Investment Research - Media - The Mission Marketing Group: Themission's FY18 trading update indicates that it expects to deliver results in line with market expectations; 10% top line growth and a 20% step-up in headline PBT (adjusted for start-up and acquisition costs). The revenue growth is half organic and half stemming from April's acquisition of krow Communications, best known for its work with Aardman for DFS. This will be the eighth successive year of group revenue and headline PBT progression, with the dividend growing steadily since its reintroduction for FY14. With improving operating margins and a strengthening balance sheet, this record is clearly inconsistent with the deeply discounted rating.ISIN: GB00B11FD453

