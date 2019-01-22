Edison Investment Research - Technology - 1Spatial: 1Spatial's transition plan appears to be on track. Recent contract wins, US trends and mobile solutions should both sustain growth and ensure it reaches profitability and positive free cash flow targets. In the longer term, its ambition to become a leading location master data management (LMDM) supplier has the potential to enhance both its competitive position and strategic value. Success is not guaranteed but we would argue that, trading at 1.3x FY21e EV/sales, nor is it factored into the valuation.ISIN: GB00B09LQS34

