sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,38 Euro		+0,016
+4,28 %
WKN: A2NB01 ISIN: GB00BFZ45C84 Ticker-Symbol: G7Z1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
1SPATIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1SPATIAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
1SPATIAL PLC
1SPATIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1SPATIAL PLC0,38+4,28 %