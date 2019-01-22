Edison Investment Research - Property - Globalworth Real Estate: With a strong and liquid balance sheet, Globalworth (GWI) is well placed for further growth. The Romanian and Polish economies in which it operates are performing strongly and well above the EU average, creating a favourable environment in which to add value to existing assets, undertake further developments and make accretive acquisitions.ISIN: GG00B979FD04

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...