MTI Announces the Availability of the new Mat Antenna

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mat antenna is designed for race timing applications, entry control and gates with superior coverage.

The antenna is made of solid rubber die cast, it has min 2m read range (with 10cm race tags), IP67 rated and can stand up to 200Kg pressure of heavy runners, cars and up to light trucks.

The antenna is cascade-able and can cover wide gates as needed. MTI utilizes its huge military grade antenna building experience and the antenna has both high rigidness and very good electrical performance.

The antenna is available in FCC & ETSI frequencies range and has 9 dBic gain.

"MTI is committed to support the RFID antenna market and our leadership in it. We are constantly aware of market trends, increasing our RFID antenna variety, and offer the largest RFID antenna portfolio in the industry," said Dov Feiner CEO & President, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI antennas are designed for a wide range of products and solutions in the field of RFID such as: Asset Tracking, Work-In-Process, Asset Management, Retail, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Waste management, Toll Road and more.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited is engaged in the development, production and marketing of High Quality, Cost Effective, Flat Panel Antennas for Commercial and Military applications. Commercial applications include: 4G, LTE, WiMAX, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) applications as well as for Public Safety, Utilities and general Wireless Networking. With over 40 years' experience, supplying antennas up to 90GHz including directional antennas for base stations, subscribers and omni directional antennas for outdoor and indoor deployments as well as Smart Antennas. For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals. Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous grounds, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide.

For more details contact:

Reuven Drori

RFID Sales & Marketing Director

Tel: +972-3-9008900 Ext: 331

Fax: +972-3-9008901

Email: reuven.drori@mtiwe.com

http://www.mtiwe.com