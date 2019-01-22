Algaia & Gelymar Create 'Ethiquity' Business Model

PARIS, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Algaia & Gelymar strengthen their strategic alliance with new US commercial channel for both alginates and carrageenans

Algaia, S.A. announces a new, long-term commercial and development agreement with its strategic partner, Gelymar S.A., Chile.

As of January 2019, Algaia, a well-established global player in the field of alginate and specialty algae extracts, will not only continue to represent Gelymar in Europe for carrageenan (red seaweed extracts), but both companies have also decided to use a joint commercialization channel in the US.

Both Gelymar and Algaia will market their products in the North American region through AIDP Inc., Algaia's current US distributor. This agreement for North America will position Gelymar and Algaia as leading manufacturers of sustainable algae extracts for food, nutraceuticals and personal care products, offering an extensive range of algae ingredients. Their whole portfolio of solutions will be available through AIDP Inc.

"Until recently, food or personal care manufacturers willing to have direct relationship with a one-stop-shop producer in the field of seaweed extracts had a limited choice," explains Andres Hohlberg, CEO of Gelymar. "Gelymar and Algaia remain independent companies in term of equity but both companies share the same ethics, mind-sets and value proposition with their manufacturing facilities being located next to abundant fresh seaweed biomass. As we like to say, we both share the same 'ethiquity' in the way we serve the market in its evolution toward natural and sustainable sourcing."

"There are multiple synergies between both companies' portfolios, and many customers in Europe had already expressed their satisfaction in obtaining both a full range of algae solutions and the proximity of regional R&D facilities and technical-commercial experts 'speaking their own language'," adds Fabrice Bohin, CEO of Algaia. "We have a long history of trustworthy collaboration and both companies share the same obsession for customer satisfaction, sustainable sourcing, waste valorization, environmental protection, CSR, highest industry standards, agility, and innovation spirit. As of now, our US customers will be able to benefit from these synergies as well."

About Algaia

Algaia is a fast-growing biomarine company headquartered in Lannilis, France, where its manufacturing facility is also located (just next to the second-largest harvested fresh seaweed biomass of continental Europe). Algaia benefits from a state-of-the-art R&D center in Normandy and a commercial office in Paris. The company is ISO 9001-2015, FDA, FAMI QS and FSSC 22000 v4 certified, its product lines are also kosher and halal certified. The company is focused on marine ingredients, especially seaweed extracts and sells in more than 45 countries across the globe. For more details, please visit www.algaia.com.

About Gelymar

Gelymar is a well-established manufacturer of carrageenans based in Chile. Its prime locations close to the major reservoir of fresh seaweed in the world enable it to provide the finest quality and cost-effective texture solutions meeting the industry's ever-changing manufacturing requirements. Gelymar has three manufacturing sites, located in Chile and Indonesia, plus two product technology centers along with worldwide distribution network. Gelymar's mission is to offer products of the highest quality and safety, ensuring the protection and conservation of the environment. For more details, please visit www.gelymar.com.

About AIDP

Founded in 1996, headquartered in California, AIDP Inc. is a leading distributor of functional ingredients, providing the newest solutions for formulation challenges. AIDP offers a complete line of healthy food ingredients including collagens, plant based proteins as well as over 200 standard ingredients. AIDP continues to bring healthy products of the highest quality to the US and Canadian Market. For more details, please visit www.aidp.com

