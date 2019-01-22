IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that 7orca Asset Management AG ("7orca") is live on its order management and portfolio modeling solution, thinkFolio. Formed in 2017, 7orca is an independent German asset manager that has been using thinkFolio for over a year to support its currency overlay and short volatility investment strategies for institutional clients.

"Since establishing 7orca, we have focused on providing our clients with a quantitative investment process to actively hedge currency risks," said Jasper Duex, CIO at 7orca Asset Management. "We have configured thinkFolio to support this FX overlay strategy while also allowing for other workflows to support strategies such as short volatility. Given the flexibility of thinkFolio, we've easily integrated it into our internal proprietary processes and software architecture to form a powerful management tool that meets clients' individual requirements. With €1.5 billion AUM accumulated in our first 12 months, we're looking forward to growing the business further in 2019 with thinkFolio as a core part of our technology infrastructure."

thinkFolio enables 7orca to perform portfolio modeling, cash management and order management for its clients' portfolios and to connect electronically to FIX trading venues for execution. The asset manager is thinkFolio's first locally domiciled German client and the solution is now proven to deliver the robust levels of compliance, security and audit required by local market regulations.

"We're delighted to be working with 7orca as the firm embarks on a new phase in its growth," said Spiros Giannaros, global head of thinkFolio and EDM at IHS Markit. "The implementation of thinkFolio has helped to significantly reduce operational risk and improve efficiency across 7orca's investment management process. thinkFolio will also enable the firm to scale, as it adds new institutional clients or expands into new asset classes or strategies."

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About 7orca Asset Management(www.7orca.com/eng)

Founded in Hamburg in 2017, 7orca is a specialist, independent asset manager for institutional clients. The company founders are seven experts who have been developing global currency overlay management together for a leading European provider over the past ten years. Using its existing expertise, the team fully focuses on two investment approaches:

Overlay management, and currency overlay management, in particular, to hedge existing (currency) risks on an overall portfolio level

Short volatility strategy, which can achieve returns that are largely independent of market movements

7orca develops customized quantitative investment solutions for its institutional clients.

