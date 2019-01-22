Graphene Market Size Worth USD 552.3 Million by 2025 | CAGR 38.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global graphene market size is expected to reach USD 552.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.0% over the forecast period. Growing demand for smart consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Key suggestions from the report:

Electronics application is expected to witness a CAGR of 38.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2017 to 2025

Graphene oxide is expected to witness considerable CAGR of over 47.0%, in terms of volume, from 2018 to 2025 on account of its low cost and wide application scope

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the years to come on account of government initiatives to promote the manufacturing sector and rapidly growing end-use industries

Partnerships and collaborations are some of the key market strategies adopted by companies and research institutes. Significant efforts are being witnessed toward lowering the cost of manufacturing

In November 2017 , Directa Plus S.p.A collaborated with Iterchimica S.r.l. for the development of a graphene-enhanced asphalt additive. In February 2017 , Grafoid, Inc. announced the development of GPURE Membrane Platform for industrial markets.

Read 97 page research report with TOC on "Graphene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Electronics, Composites, Energy), By Product (Graphene Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/graphene-industry

New product launches and rising consumption of consumer goods in emerging markets of China, India, and Thailand is expected to positively affect the market. Incorporation of innovative technologies in electronic goods manufactured in Japan and China is expected to drive the electronics market. The government of China has made high investments in research and development of graphene nanoplatelets and increased their production volumes largely.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

The industry witnesses presence of numerous startups that are focusing primarily on research and development to understand the full potential of graphene. For instance, Graphenea, a Spain based company, is engaged in developing and supplying graphene oxide to various research groups and large multinationals for their product development efforts.

The product is still in its trial phase of development and has not been commercialized to its full potential in most of the application areas. There have been continuous efforts for research and development to enhance the quality of the materials produced and develop superior graphene nanoplatelets and oxide films.

Grand View Research has segmented the global graphene market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Graphene Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Graphene nanoplatelets Graphene oxide Others

Graphene Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Electronics Composites Energy Others

Graphene Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Spain U.K. Asia Pacific China India Rest of the World



Gain access toGrand View Compass,our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Ceramic Adhesives Market - Global ceramic adhesives market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to their augmented usage in various applications

Global ceramic adhesives market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to their augmented usage in various applications Fly Ash Market - Global fly ash market is projected to register a fast-paced growth over the forecast period. Fly ash is a fine powder material obtained as a by-product of burning coal in power plants

Global fly ash market is projected to register a fast-paced growth over the forecast period. Fly ash is a fine powder material obtained as a by-product of burning coal in power plants Retro-Reflective Materials Market- Global retro-reflective materials market size is expected exhibit notable growth on account of amplifying demand from the automotive industry, spurred by rise in concerns regarding vehicle safety across the globe

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter