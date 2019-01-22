Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Forecast Report - In-depth Insights On Competitive Landscape, Key Opportunities, Market Estimates & Dynamics, 2014-2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Polyether ether ketone is a semi crystalline thermoplastic with high tensile strength, good wear, excellent chemical resistance, and low moisture absorption. This enables useful properties and an ability to retain it for a long period under high temperature. Mechanical stresses and extreme environmental conditions enable polyether ether ketone a great choice for several applications.

Electrical properties of polyether ether ketone remains uninfluenced by moisture under ideal conditions. Consequently, polyether ether ketone displays excellent dielectric properties and dimensional stability. Polyether Ether Ketone market is driven by rise in environmental issues mainly in the aerospace industry owing to features such as lightweight, durability, and temperature performance. In addition, hazardous effects of pollution and polluting factors from automobiles have encouraged industry participants to automotive light weighting that involves fabrication of alternative components.

Product segmentation for polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market comprises unfilled, glass filled and carbon filled. Application category for polyether ether ketone industry consists of medical electronics, electrical and aerospace. Automotive applications hold a larger share in the overall global consumption. Medical electronics and application category is predicted to have a faster growth during the forecast period.

Browse 90page research report with TOC on "Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyether-ether-ketone-peek-market

Geographical segmentation for PEEK market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American and European market is likely to have a collective share in the global market owing to stringent norms and regulations coupled technological advances in the aerospace and automotive domain. The market reports steady growth in the industrial sector along with rising awareness pertaining to the benefits offered. Asia-Pacific regions have gained a tremendous importance in regards to the growth aspects in the global market.

The key players profiled in the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) industry report are Evonik Industries AG, Victrex Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Stern Industries Inc, A. Schulman Inc, LATI Industria Thermoplastici S.p.A, Polyone Corporation and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Cool Roof Coating Market

Lightweight Materials Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market

Synthetic Paper Market

Market Segment:

Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Unfilled Carbon filled Glass filled



Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Medical Automotive Aerospace Industrial Electricals & electronics



Global Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) North America U.S Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Central & South America Brazil Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia



About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/