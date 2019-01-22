William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, has named Anurag Sharma to lead the firm's investment banking activities in Europe.

"Anu is a proven leader who will continue our European growth by investing in our clients, while also expanding our scale across the region," said Brent Gledhill, global head of investment banking. "William Blair's one, global team approach empowers our unique culture, enabling our global expertise and relationships to be delivered locally across the world. Over the past 30 years, William Blair has successfully completed hundreds of M&A advisory transactions for European clients, delivering them world-class service and exceptional outcomes."

William Blair currently has more than 80 investment banking team members in Europe, anchored by offices in London and Frankfurt, and serves clients across the region.

"We already have an incredibly aspirational team in Europe with a wealth of distinct backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives from which to build upon," said Dr. Sharma. "I look forward to working with our team and our clients as we invest and scale in Europe as we continue to build the premier global advisory business."

Dr. Sharma originally joined the investment banking team in London in 2004, and in 2009 he moved to San Francisco to further build the firm's U.S. West Coast footprint. Most recently, he was head of West Coast investment banking and a senior member of the financial sponsors group.

Dr. Sharma earned his M.A. (hons.) and M.B. Chir.B. (medicine) degrees from Clare College, the University of Cambridge, where he graduated with distinction. He now lives in London with his wife and children, and is engaged with a number of civic and community organizations.

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

