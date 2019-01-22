Rainier Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held clinical stage drug development company, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of its FGFR3-targeted antibody vofatamab will be presented at the upcoming 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium taking place February 14-16, 2019 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco.

Presentation details:

Title: Fierce-21: Phase II study of vofatamab (B-701), a selective inhibitor of FGFR3, as salvage therapy in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC)

Presenter: Andrea Necchi, M.D., Urologic Oncology, Department of Medical Oncology, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori, Milan, Italy

Abstract Number: 409

Session Information: Rapid Abstract Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma and Penile, Urethral, Testicular, and Adrenal Cancers

Date/Time: Friday, February 14, 2019 7:00 7:15 a.m.

About Vofatamab

Vofatamab is an antibody specifically targeted against the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), a known driver of bladder and potentially other FGFR-driven cancers. Vofatamab is the most advanced targeted biologic specific for FGFR3 known by Rainier to be in clinical development.

Rainier Therapeutics has ongoing Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials of vofatamab in metastatic bladder cancer the Fierce 21 and Fierce 22 trials. In addition, Rainier Therapeutics plans to study vofatamab in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) the Fierce 23 trial.

The Fierce 21 trial is evaluating vofatamab alone and in combination with docetaxel, a chemotherapeutic agent, versus docetaxel alone to determine safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer with FGFR3 mutant/fusion who have relapsed after, or are refractory to, at least one prior line of chemotherapy. For additional information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT0240542).

The Fierce 22 trial is evaluating vofatamab in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, to determine safety, tolerability and efficacy in the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, who have progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and who have not received prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For additional information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03123055).

The Fierce 23 trial will evaluate vofatamab monotherapy in NMIBC. This trial is planned to start in 2019.

About Rainier Therapeutics

Rainier Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a targeted biologic for the potential treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. The company's antibody, vofatamab (formerly B-701) is focused specifically on the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), a known driver of bladder and other cancers. For more information, please visit www.rainierrx.com.

