Southworth Associates Proudly Announces Acquisition

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southworth Associates International announced that the well-known international behavioral health services firm has been acquired by interventionist/executive Benjamin Seymour. The sale, effective December 23rd 2018, happened to conclude just after the One-Year Anniversary of the legendary founder, John Southworth's, passing.

Mary Carriker and Linda Donoghue, Mr. Southworth's sisters, released the following statement regarding the acquisition:

"While the company was technically left to us as owners, John specifically chose Ben to carry on his legacy and lead the company going forward. John trusted Ben and knew he would be the ideal successor for the company. John was a huge presence in the addiction treatment field and we know it is no small task to step into his shoes. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished the past year and the direction Ben is taking the company. We are glad to see John's wishes solidified in this transaction, preserving his life's work going forward."

Though their relationship started on the grounds of friendly competition, in 2011, John asked Ben to serve as the Assistant Program Coordinator for the Idaho Physicians Recovery Network, as well as for the Idaho Lawyers Assistance Program. In the event of John's absence, Ben would take over his roles as Program Coordinator for these and all other professional monitoring programs. As time went on, John began to rely on Ben more for help with interventions and assistance with the Southworth Associates company.

In July of 2017, Ben resigned as the CEO of a large treatment program, serving the Pacific Northwest. Divine timing brought him to John's office to discuss his goals for the future. Tragically, John fell ill in October 2017. On the morning of his admission to the hospital, John called Ben and asked him to manage the company while he was there. As his prognosis took a drastic turn, John asked Ben if he would be willing to take over the company indefinitely and carry on his legacy. The addiction and recovery industry suffered an indescribable loss with the passing of John.

John was known for his quick wit, sharp mind, and free flowing humor, as well as his deep love and respect for recovery. His desire to see recovery work for others inspired systemic changes throughout the industry, pushing organizations, individuals, and treatment centers to better their services.

Benjamin Seymour expressed his excitement of honoring the past while moving forward into an equally successful future:

"I am excited about the future of Southworth Associates and feel deeply honored John entrusted me to carry on his name and vision. I know the name John Southworth is synonymous with interventions, but his other passion was bringing better outcomes to the treatment field. He wanted to see the unmatched success rates we see with our recovering professionals translate to any person seeking recovery.

"That being said, I believe Behavioral Health is moving towards an outcomes-driven reimbursement metric. Southworth Associates has the capability to improve the credibility of the field, while giving patients and families the tools they need to maintain ongoing recovery. While Southworth Associates is well known for Monitoring and Case Management, my goal is to expand our outcomes data. I believe we can help providers tell the story of why and how treatment works."

About Southworth Associates:

With the company motto "Lending a Hand Any Time, Any Place," Southworth Associates provides recovery services focused on doing everything in their professional ability to help others. Services include interventions, case management, monitoring, and sober companions. The company values providing hope to those affected by behavioral health disorders; while offering tangible solutions for superior outcomes. They do this through specialized case management services and comprehensive support for patients after discharge.

About Ben Seymour:

Benjamin Seymour is a nationally recognized interventionist, counselor, author and public speaker. He has served as the Founder and CEO of several successful behavioral health startups and is well versed in co-occurring disorders and treating professionals. With over 18 years of experience in counseling and interventions, Ben brings a diverse background and perspective to those he serves. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, on television, and throughout various media venues, to share his experience as an addiction professional. Ben is also a sought after behavioral health consultant, assisting providers with organizational strategy, revenue cycle management and program development. Ben is a Certified Alcohol Drug Counselor, Certified Trauma Professional and a Certified Intervention Professional.

