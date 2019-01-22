Spark Plug Data Used to Keep Machinery Online with Splunk and Machine Learning

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world of data, today announced that Zeppelin GmbH, is using Splunk Enterprise to reduce the risk of factory shutdowns and predict machinery and equipment maintenance. To learn more about Zeppelin GmbH and Splunk watch the video or read the full case study.

Zeppelin provides solutions in the following areas: construction machinery, mining machinery, agricultural machinery, rental machinery, construction logistics, construction site management, drive, propulsion, traction and energy, engineering, and plant engineering. It also develops new digital business models for the construction sector. The Zeppelin Group has 190 sites in 35 countries and generated a sales volume of 2.75 billion euros in the 2017 financial year; more than 8,000 employees (including trainees) contributed to this success.

Zeppelin uses the Splunk platform to analyze the performance of every single spark plug in its combined heat and power (CHP) plants. Algorithms built with Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit identify possible machinery faults ahead of time and provide a warning to avoid a potential shutdown. Zeppelin is also using Splunk Enterprise to ensure it has a centralized overview of all the machine data from its 25,000 Caterpillar machines loaned out to customers, providing better visibility back to the business on areas like usage levels.

"Equipment outages are incredibly costly on manufacturing floors and out in the field. Zeppelin's Service Center uses the Splunk platform to predict issues ahead of time so we can preemptively send service technicians to maintain our customers' equipment and machines before a fault occurs," said Rene Ahlgrim, Data Scientist at Zeppelin. "Splunk Enterprise has generated immediate business value for Zeppelin and our customers. We have increased the uptime and lifecycle of our equipment, made our customers happier, and reduced costs that impact our bottom line."

In addition to predictive maintenance, Zeppelin extended its Splunk license to absorb more data from its VMware, Nutanix and SAP systems. The team are creating patterns in the data they index in Splunk, building baselines for KPI's such as CPU and memory and by looking in the log files, Zeppelin can detect any anomalies in the data. The Splunk platform has optimized application and operating system performance across the entire group.

"The Internet of Things holds great promise, but it's not valuable if you can't optimize it to secure the insights you need to maintain a competitive edge. Data can create outcomes that are a strategic edge to any business helping to predict plant failures, foreshadow equipment problems and create new opportunities," said Richard Timperlake, vice president of EMEA, Splunk. "Zeppelin's investment in data analytics and machine learning with Splunk is creating big returns for the company and its customers. After all, nobody wants the piece of equipment they have rented to break down and Zeppelin's use of data to ensure that doesn't occur is an example of digital transformation at its best."

About Zeppelin Group

The Zeppelin Group operates 190 sites around the world. In the 2017 fiscal year, it had more than 8,000 employees who generated sales of 2.75 billion euros. Group-wide collaboration in the Zeppelin Group revolves around a management holding company and six strategic business units: Construction Equipment EU (sales and servicing of construction machines), Construction Equipment CIS (sales and servicing of construction and agricultural machines), Rental (rental and project solutions for the construction and industry sectors), Power Systems (drive, propulsion, traction, and energy systems), Plant Engineering (engineering and plant engineering) and Z Lab (new digital business models). Zeppelin GmbH is the Group holding company. It is legally domiciled in Friedrichshafen and has its head office in Garching near Munich. For more information, visit zeppelin.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations ask questions, get answers, take actions and achieve business outcomes from their data. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to monitor, investigate and act on all forms of business, IT, security, and Internet of Things data. Join millions of passionate users and try Splunk for free today.

Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2018 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

