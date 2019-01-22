METRO Leverages Zilliant IQ Platform in Turkey

Actionable intelligence for smarter B2B foodservice decisions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, a multi-tenant SaaS company that helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence to accelerate profitable growth, today announced that METRO, a leading international specialist in food wholesale and retail, will implement and utilize the Zilliant Price IQ platform in Turkey.

"We believe that Zilliant is the right partner to support our ambitious growth plans," said METRO Cash & Carry Foodservice Director Deniz Alka?. "They are uniquely positioned to deliver optimized pricing guidance in both our Cash & Carry and Foodservice Delivery (FSD) businesses."

METRO had investigated multiple software companies in the marketplace and concluded that Zilliant Price IQ was the only solution able to simultaneously address both shelf and FSD pricing optimization. Using a thorough business diagnostic process, Zilliant uncovered significant pricing opportunities by leveraging AI and advanced analytics, therefore solidifying METRO's decision to engage in a long-term partnership with Zilliant.

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with the METRO group," said Zilliant President & CEO Greg Peters. "Zilliant is uniquely positioned among price optimization and prescriptive sales solution vendors to deliver a single solution and instance that can enable B2B companies to accelerate profitable growth with AI-driven actionable insights that result in smarter commercial decisions throughout the company."

To learn more about how Zilliant helps foodservice distributors, please visit https://www.zilliant.com/solutions/food-service-distribution/

About METRO

METRO is a leading international specialist in wholesale and food retail. The company operates in 35 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2015/16, METRO generated sales of around €37 billion. The company provides custom solutions to meet the regional and international needs of its wholesale and retail customers. With its sales brands METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry and Real, as well as delivery services and digitalisation initiatives, METRO sets the standards for tomorrow: for customer focus, digital solutions and sustainable business models. METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry operates more than 750 wholesale stores in 25 countries with a workforce of about 100,000 employees. More information at www.METROag.de.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction - and the lifetime value of every customer. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow Zilliant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

