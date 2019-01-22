The "Data Integrity and Document Management for GxP Compliance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data integrity is now a focus for regulatory inspections, with both EU and FDA inspectors increasingly observing violations during GxP inspections. It has become a critical issue in document governance and regulators expect staff working in GxP roles to have been trained in this important area.

This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems.

The course will include discussion of the recently finalised MHRA data integrity guide which provides guidance on the data integrity expectations that should be considered by organisations involved in any aspect of the GxP pharmaceutical lifecycle (GCP, GMP, GLP and GvP).

You will gain an understanding of the requirements for ensuring data integrity, review data integrity inspection findings, and get practical advice on defining and implementing an appropriate data governance process for compliance with data integrity requirements.

Agenda

Principles of data integrity and good documentation practice

What is data integrity?

Why is data integrity important?

ALCOA principles

Good documentation practice including paper and electronic records

Data integrity regulations and guidelines

MHRA/WHO/FDA/EMA/PICS/ICH GCP R2, Data Integrity guidelines

Group review and discussion of some key regulated documents including the new MHRA data integrity guide

Document management and data integrity inspection findings

MHRA, EMA findings, EU non-compliance reports

FDA findings

Group discussion on inspection findings

QMS considerations for Data integrity and documentation

What are the elements of QMS for data integrity?

Risk management considerations

Data governance

Discussion of participants experience and best practice for QMS and data governance

Data integrity for computer systems

Computer system validation considerations

What is expected for compliance for GXP systems

Discussion of document and data integrity issues

Data integrity and digital signatures

Certified copies/true copies

TMF

Managing and preventing data integrity breaches

Final questions and summary discussion

