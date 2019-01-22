sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.01.2019 | 14:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The European Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 22

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Special Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares;

Ordinary Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights;

Special Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights; and

Special Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes WithheldVotes at Chairman's Discretion
Resolution 125,484,16929,7622,65039,170
Resolution 225,322,015124,68177,01333,743
Resolution 325,439,44947,49135,61533,303
Resolution 425,474,52511,75439,53731,636
Resolution 525,381,395110,37032,38433,303
Resolution 625,389,783105,10527,15435,410
Resolution 725,435,67383,0075,46933,303
Resolution 824,452,7291,017,08854,33133,303
Resolution 925,439,37279,3075,46933,303
Resolution 1025,524,1490033,303
Resolution 1125,490,7093,4132,53434,567
Resolution 1225,372,0188,7936,74832,362
Resolution 1325,278,30161,93448,17831,636
Resolution 1425,159,766281,80820,04633,303

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

22 January 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire