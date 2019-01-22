The European Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Special Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares;

Ordinary Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights;

Special Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights; and

Special Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes at Chairman's Discretion Resolution 1 25,484,169 29,762 2,650 39,170 Resolution 2 25,322,015 124,681 77,013 33,743 Resolution 3 25,439,449 47,491 35,615 33,303 Resolution 4 25,474,525 11,754 39,537 31,636 Resolution 5 25,381,395 110,370 32,384 33,303 Resolution 6 25,389,783 105,105 27,154 35,410 Resolution 7 25,435,673 83,007 5,469 33,303 Resolution 8 24,452,729 1,017,088 54,331 33,303 Resolution 9 25,439,372 79,307 5,469 33,303 Resolution 10 25,524,149 0 0 33,303 Resolution 11 25,490,709 3,413 2,534 34,567 Resolution 12 25,372,018 8,793 6,748 32,362 Resolution 13 25,278,301 61,934 48,178 31,636 Resolution 14 25,159,766 281,808 20,046 33,303

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

22 January 2019

