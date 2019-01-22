The European Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, January 22
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:
Special Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares;
Ordinary Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights;
Special Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights; and
Special Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Resolution 1
|25,484,169
|29,762
|2,650
|39,170
|Resolution 2
|25,322,015
|124,681
|77,013
|33,743
|Resolution 3
|25,439,449
|47,491
|35,615
|33,303
|Resolution 4
|25,474,525
|11,754
|39,537
|31,636
|Resolution 5
|25,381,395
|110,370
|32,384
|33,303
|Resolution 6
|25,389,783
|105,105
|27,154
|35,410
|Resolution 7
|25,435,673
|83,007
|5,469
|33,303
|Resolution 8
|24,452,729
|1,017,088
|54,331
|33,303
|Resolution 9
|25,439,372
|79,307
|5,469
|33,303
|Resolution 10
|25,524,149
|0
|0
|33,303
|Resolution 11
|25,490,709
|3,413
|2,534
|34,567
|Resolution 12
|25,372,018
|8,793
|6,748
|32,362
|Resolution 13
|25,278,301
|61,934
|48,178
|31,636
|Resolution 14
|25,159,766
|281,808
|20,046
|33,303
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
22 January 2019
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP