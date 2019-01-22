The European Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Director changes

Further to the announcement made on 29 November 2018, the Board confirms that Mr William Eason has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.

22 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP