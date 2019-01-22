The European Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change
London, January 22
The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company")
Director changes
Further to the announcement made on 29 November 2018, the Board confirms that Mr William Eason has retired as a Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held today.
22 January 2019
