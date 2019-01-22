The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive, practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements in 2019, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.
When you are embarking on a project, which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties
will need to agree on the thorny topic of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both.
The allocation of risk and ancillary agreements such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.
Agenda
Introduction and overview of the topics
Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities
- Contract services
- Joint R&D
- Objectives
- Contributions
- Obligations and deliverables
- Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks
IP ownership, rights of use and other issues
- Background IP
- Foreground IP
- Improvements
- Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use
Other common provisions in international contracts
- Confidentiality
- Change control
- Payment arrangements
- Exclusivity and non-compete
- Avoidance of conflicts
- Acceptance arrangements
- Termination and withdrawal
- Code of conduct
- Choice of law
Competition law and the impact of Brexit
- EU and UK competition law
- Applying the Block Exemption Regulation
- Risk assessment and mitigation
- The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take
Software agreements
- Scope of works
- Acceptance process
- Third party licences
- Usual restrictions
- Maintenance and support/service levels
Types of Part and their priorities
- Commercial
- Universities
- Charities
- Funders
Types of collaboration structure
- Contract
- Non-corporate joint venture
- Joint company
Ancillary agreements
- Confidentiality agreements
- Material transfer agreements
- Heads of terms
Case study workshop
- Interactive discussions on example contracts
- Practical drafting exercises
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxpsj8/1day_course?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005532/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: International Trade, Intellectual Property