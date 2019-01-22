The "Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive, practical one-day course will explain what you need to know and do to get the commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements in 2019, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project, which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties

will need to agree on the thorny topic of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both.

The allocation of risk and ancillary agreements such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

Agenda

Introduction and overview of the topics

Project nature/scope and parties' roles and responsibilities

Contract services

Joint R&D

Objectives

Contributions

Obligations and deliverables

Responsibility for outcome/allocation of risks

IP ownership, rights of use and other issues

Background IP

Foreground IP

Improvements

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

Other common provisions in international contracts

Confidentiality

Change control

Payment arrangements

Exclusivity and non-compete

Avoidance of conflicts

Acceptance arrangements

Termination and withdrawal

Code of conduct

Choice of law

Competition law and the impact of Brexit

EU and UK competition law

Applying the Block Exemption Regulation

Risk assessment and mitigation

The impact of Brexit on R&D and JV agreements and steps to take

Software agreements

Scope of works

Acceptance process

Third party licences

Usual restrictions

Maintenance and support/service levels

Types of Part and their priorities

Commercial

Universities

Charities

Funders

Types of collaboration structure

Contract

Non-corporate joint venture

Joint company

Ancillary agreements

Confidentiality agreements

Material transfer agreements

Heads of terms

Case study workshop

Interactive discussions on example contracts

Practical drafting exercises

