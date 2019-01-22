The German company acquired the rights to build the plant from Synergia Energy Solutions. The Alarcos solar park will be in the municipalities of Ciudad Real and Poblete. Work is expected to begin in April, with grid-connection this year. From pv magazine Spain. German renewable energy company Innogy SE is waiting to process the last permits necessary to start construction of the Alarcos solar power project, which will have a capacity of 50 MW. The plant will be built outside any subsidy scheme and will sell power to an unnamed customer through a PPA, the details of which were not disclosed. The ...

