Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Globalworth Real Estate (GWI) 22-Jan-2019 / 13:06 GMT/BST London, UK, 22 January 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Globalworth Real Estate (GWI)* With a strong and liquid balance sheet, Globalworth (GWI) is well placed for further growth. The Romanian and Polish economies in which it operates are performing strongly and well above the EU average, creating a favourable environment in which to add value to existing assets, undertake further developments and make accretive acquisitions. GWI is trading with an FY18 yield of almost 7% and a discount to forecast EPRA NAV per share of more than 10%. We would expect shareholder returns to be driven by the strong upside potential in income and capital earnings and we forecast a compound annual average NAV total return of 12.6% per year to FY22. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745 Andrew Mitchell, +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 768467 22-Jan-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=da6d11789d30e20db958253fefa268e2&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=768467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2019 08:06 ET (13:06 GMT)