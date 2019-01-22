ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Announces Artificial Intelligence Initiative

ENDRA Partners with Ladak Laboratory at Western University to Develop AI Tools for TAEUS Technology

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has partnered and established a collaboration with the Ladak Laboratory at Western University, in London, Ontario, Canada, to apply Artificial intelligence (AI) methodologies to ENDRA's TAEUS technology.

The collaboration, with an initial term of 12 months, will involve scientists from the Ladak Laboratory and ENDRA's applied science team and will be jointly directed by ENDRA's CTO Michael Thornton and Dr. Hanif Ladak, a professor of Medical Biophysics, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering at Western University and the author of over 80 peer reviewed papers. The collaboration will apply advanced artificial intelligence to a variety of computational tasks related to TAEUS imaging applications including: image segmentation, artifact corrections and measurement calibration.

"AI technology is advancing clinical workflow and accuracy in ways that directly impact patient outcomes in many areas of healthcare technology, from rapidly triaging large amounts of radiology and pathology data, to helping customize patient treatment protocols," said Francois Michelon, CEO of ENDRA. "The future of broader access to and cheaper healthcare is by harnessing vast amounts of data in ways that improve patient health at much earlier stages than what is available today. This collaboration is about ENDRA looking ahead to areas that can have a meaningful impact on our mission of broadening access to better healthcare," concluded Michelon.

"We're excited to collaborate with Dr. Ladak and his research team as they have extensive experience in applying AI to image segmentation and signal processing tasks in biomedical applications," said ENDRA CTO Michael Thornton. "Although AI technology will not be a part of ENDRA's initial TAEUS fatty liver assessment product launching in Europe in 2019, we expect future ENDRA clinical products to include elements of AI technology. AI will not only support advanced TAEUS computational models, but also help automate some of the operator-dependent tasks -- which can be a source of measurement variability in manual clinical procedures," concluded Thornton.

"ENDRA's fatty liver application is particularly well suited to machine learning and computation by AI systems," added Dr. Hanif Ladak. "ENDRA's applied science team has already anticipated the need for large training data sets, so we will have a good starting point for building AI training networks and evaluating their performance."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com .

About Western University

Western University delivers an academic experience second to none. Since 1878, The Western Experience has combined academic excellence with life-long opportunities for intellectual, social and cultural growth in order to better serve our communities. Our research excellence expands knowledge and drives discovery with real-world application. Western attracts individuals with a broad worldview, seeking to study, influence and lead in the international community.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning anticipated results and timing of human studies conducted through Robarts Research; ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; anticipated product pricing; expectations with respect to current and future partnerships, including those with CIMTEC and StarFish; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

