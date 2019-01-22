Lace Music Products: Lace Music(R) Launches The First Electric Cigar Box Guitar

Stunning Original Art, Design and Tone Collide With 16 Beautiful 3 and 4 String Cigar Box Guitars

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Lace Music® announces the 2019 art and tone inspired collection of their Cigar Box Guitar featuring their patented Matchbook™ Pickup, which offers a mean or clean tone. The Matchbook™ is the first patented pickup designed specifically for the Cigar Box Guitar using Lace's Alumitone® "Current Driven" design. The Matchbook™ is designed to resemble an actual Matchbook with the one magnet featured as the "striker". The Matchbook™ pickup was developed by Doc Lace aka Jeff Lace, Chief Music Scientist.





The Lace® Cigar Box Guitar has a fresh sound, designed for ease of playability delivering Rock, Alternative, Country, Blues or Jazz music on both the three or four string boxes.

Every design is a work of art and has its own unique vibe. Secret Society™ a Skull with roses design, or Big Wolf™ with sharp teeth, or a rich Royalty™ family crest design. In addition, more stunning graphic designs include Americana™, Gone Fishing'™, and Buffalo Bull™ which capture the outdoor environment with contemporary details in the art.

"We wanted to create a quality hand crafted Cigar Box Guitar like our pickups for the mass market creating a collector series of art, design and best tone in a Cigar Box guitar", said Don Lace, CEO at Lace Music®.

Limited Collection Editions

The Lace Music® Cigar Box Guitar Collection will be distributed globally and limited to up to 1000 units per design, including a certificate of authenticity with each Cigar Box Guitar numbered.

"Designing the collection of Lace® Cigar Box Guitars was exciting, maintaining our hand built approach to building the Cigar box and neck using high quality materials like mahogany, a double truss Hard Rock Maple neck for stability in the 4 string Cigar Box Guitar" stated Scott Friedland, Chief Operating Officer.

The bridge is a steel plate design offering 20mm of adjustability allowing for perfect intonation of each string. The Tuners are open gear type reminiscent of classic vintage instruments and sport a 14:1 gear ratio.

The Collection is moderately priced starting at an MSRP of $454.99 with MAP pricing at $349.99 for the 3 string Cigar Box Guitar and an MSRP of $519.99 with MAP pricing at $399.00 for the 4 string Cigar Box Guitar.

The New Lace Music® Electric Cigar Box Guitars will be available through LaceMusic.com and select authorized Global Retailers and On-line Sellers.

Lace Music® is a dynamic and innovative family owned company founded in 1979 by Don Lace Sr. that continues to manufacture hand-crafted pickups in the USA. The industry leading creativity of Lace® has yielded many unique technologies that greatly enhance any guitar or bass players tone.

Lace Music Products®

For more information, press only:

PR Gabriel Freeman

714 898 2776

Gabriel@lacemusic.com

SOURCE: Lace Music Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532815/Lace-MusicR-Launches-The-First-Electric-Cigar-Box-Guitar