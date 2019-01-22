Volocopter CEO and UC Berkeley Professor to Discuss Their Visions of How Mobility Will Change Over Next Decade

Oliver Wyman will host a panel on Wednesday, January 23 at Davos to discuss the societal impacts of the New Mobility, the massive ongoing transformation in how the world moves people, things, and data. The panel is part of the events around the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Titled "Meeting the Challenges of the New Mobility," it will feature:

Florian Reuter, the chief executive of Volocopter, the creator of the new urban helicopter-a manned, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft; and

Alexandre Bayen, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science and director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California at Berkeley

The panel is hosted by the consulting firm's newly launched Oliver Wyman Forum, which is committed to bringing together business, public policy, and social enterprise leaders to help solve the world's toughest problems. The panel discussion will be moderated by Oliver Wyman partners Guillaume Thibault and Matthieu De Clercq.

"Mobility is a fundamental pillar of the global economy," said John Romeo, Managing Partner and Head of the Oliver Wyman Forum. "Not only does it drive growth and reinforce connections between people, it also has been one of the strongest catalysts for innovation and change in every century since prehistoric times."

"What makes it singularly important today is its power to transform," Romeo added. "Mobility touches almost everything and offers many potential approaches to solving some of the world's most vexing problems, including one of our biggest-climate change."

During the breakfast the results of the Forum's inaugural annual Mobility Index will be launched. The index assesses 24 cities representing five regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the US/Canada. The index will rank these cities on how they are reshaping urban mobility across five dimensions: livability, mobility services, mobility systems, infrastructure and transport, and vehicles.

Besides the panel, the Forum sponsored a conference on leadership at the end of 2018 and plans similar events throughout the year. It is also conducting research on mobility technologies and trends, as well as the topics of city readiness and cybertechnologies.

Media is invited to attend but seating is limited. The breakfast begins at 7 am CET. For more details or to RSVP, please email: davos@oliverwyman.com.

