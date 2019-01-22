CounterPath Corporation: Driving Efficiency for Your Small Business in 2019 Begins with Attending this Webinar

Featuring industry expert Irwin Lazar, the February 6th event will explore emerging collaboration needs and solutions for small businesses
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, will host a global webinar featuring Nemertes Research and their leading analyst Irwin Lazar to discuss how small businesses can leverage new, next-generation collaboration tools to drive efficiencies and boost productivity.
The February 6th webinar - "Accelerating Collaboration For Small Businesses" - will feature Irwin Lazar, VP and Service Director for Nemertes Research, who will be joined by unified communications expert Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product at CounterPath. During this 60-minute event, Irwin and Todd will discuss recent developments in collaboration technology, today's must-have feature sets and strategies to better facilitate team communications in small enterprises.
Not only will the attendees hear about the latest trends in collaboration technology, they will also have an opportunity for a live Q&A with Irwin and Todd.
What
Webinar:Accelerating Collaboration for Small Businesses
When
February 6, 2019
11:00 am - 12:00 pm Pacific Standard Time
Speakers
Irwin Lazar - Vice President and Service Director, Nemertes Research
Todd Carothers - EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product, CounterPath
Description
The collaboration needs of small businesses have similarities, but often many differences, compared to those of larger organizations. Small businesses require the flexibility to support distributed and mobile workers, and to rapidly respond to customer opportunities and needs. To succeed, small businesses must employ a broad set of collaborative technologies that quickly and easily enable both internal and customer communications, regardless of device and location. This informative webinar will provide insights into the collaborative needs of small businesses and how solutions - including team collaboration and unified communications - provide competitive advantages by improving agility, speeding decision-making, and enhancing customer and employee engagement.
Key Topics
- Key statistics on the Collaboration market for Small Business
- Emerging technologies for customer and employee engagement
- Characteristics of a successful collaboration and communications strategy
- Recommendations
Register
Click here to register for the live webinar on February 6th, 2019 at 11:00 am Pacific Standard Time (2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time). The recorded session will be available immediately after the webinar for all registrants including audiences in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and Latin America towatch on-demand.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help enterprise organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. www.Nemertes.com
About CounterPath
CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as
AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, inContact, Liberty Global, Metaswitch Networks, Ribbon Communications, Rogers, Uber, and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.
