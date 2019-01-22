The "Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combinations in the EU and USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming evermore important. In addition, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance are increasing. At the same time cell therapy and tissue engineered products are being combined with both pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

This seminar will provide practical advice on the borderline issues concerning these combination products and provide key guidance on the regulatory strategy to follow.

Agenda

Day one

09.30 Chairman's welcome

09.40 Introductory overview



10.10 European regulatory guidance



11.00 Refreshments

11.20 European regulatory guidance (continued)



12.30 Panel discussion on the EU regulatory requirements

12.45 Lunch

13.45 Defining the regulatory approval route for your product



14.30 Medical Device CE Certification Notified Body expectations



15.15 Discussion

15.30 Refreshments

15.45 Highlights of major differences in documentation between:



16.15 Quality and non-clinical considerations for combination products



16.45 Discussion

17.00 End of day one



Day Two

09.00 Review of day one

09.05 Companion diagnostics



09.30 Clinical trial considerations



10.15 FDA's approach to combination products



11.00 Discussion

11.10 Refreshments

11.20 FDA's approach to combination products (continued) Mark Kramer

12.45 Panel discussion Compare and contrast EU and USA regulations

13.15 Lunch

14.15 Human tissue engineered products



15.00 Discussion

15.10 Refreshments

15.30 Post market surveillance for combination products: Vigilance or pharmacovigilance?



16.15 Discussion

16.45 Close of forum

