Turbonomic Integrations with Cisco AppDynamics, HyperFlex Tetration Deliver Customers Self-Managing Systems at Every Layer of the Data Center Stack

Turbonomic, one of Cisco's fastest-growing partners, today announced details of its upcoming presence at Cisco Live! in Barcelona, Spain, January 28 - February 1, 2019 (booth G13). Together, Turbonomic and Cisco deliver customers self-managing systems at every layer of the data center stack. During the event, Turbonomic experts will be on hand to showcase the industry's only AI-powered platform that applies economic principles to manage IT resources automatically matching workload demand with infrastructure supply, on-premises and in the cloud (known to Cisco customers as Cisco Workload Optimization Manager).

Digital transformation is rapidly changing IT environments. Dynamic workloads distributed across complex, decentralized multi-cloud environments create complexities that cannot be manually managed or optimized. By making workloads SMART (self-managing, anywhere, in real-time), Turbonomic continuously assures that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and eliminate overspending while maintaining policy compliance.

Turbonomic integrations with Cisco AppDynamics, HyperFlex and Tetration automatically turn customer data into action. Together, Turbonomic and Cisco deliver full-stack control with application-aware, elastic infrastructure. Specifically, Turbonomic integration with Cisco solutions deliver:

Application-aware infrastructure, through integration with Cisco AppDynamics

Network-aware placement, through integration with Cisco Tetration

Cloud elasticity on-premises, through integration with Cisco HyperFlex

Hear from and engage with Turbonomic experts who will address multiple topics throughout the event during the following Theatre sessions:

Performance Automation with Cisco Workload Optimization Manager and AppDynamics, on Tuesday, January 29 from 1:15 to 1:45 PM (CET)

How to be a Hybrid Cloud Ready IT Department, on Tuesday, January 29 from 2:30 to 4:30 PM (CET)

How CIO's Accelerate IT Transformation Using SMART Workload Automation, on Wednesday, January 30 from 2:10 to 2:30 (CET)

The End-to-End Cisco Multi-Cloud Data Centre, on Thursday, January 31 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM (CET)

Mastering Data Centre and Cloud Workloads, on Thursday, January 31 from 2:30 to 4:00 PM (CET)

"In today's hybrid and multi-cloud world and with container adoption on the rise, the ability to optimize fluctuating workloads in a dynamic environment requires intelligent software. As one of Cisco's fastest-growing OEM partners, we are excited to continue working together to help users unlock the promise of their hybrid and multi-cloud initiatives," said Chris Sullivan, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Turbonomic.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic workload automation for hybrid cloud continuously assures that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and eliminate overspending while maintaining policy compliance. Turbonomic accelerates digital transformation by enabling workloads to be Self-Managing, Anywhere, in Real-Time (SMART). Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by Tier 1 venture firms including General Atlantic, Bain Capital Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Globespan Capital Partners, and Iconiq Capital. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com.

