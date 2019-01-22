New Cobalt Iron Partner Portal Provides Partner Ecosystem with the Most Current Sales Enablement Tools and Resources

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, has launched the Cobalt Iron Partner Portal, an online portal where the company's partners can access collateral, register deals, request sales support, and find answers to frequently asked questions. Providing the most current sales enablement tools and resources, the new partner portal will be a one-stop shop for all Cobalt Iron channel partners: resellers, value-added resellers and distributors, and service providers that resell SaaS or deploy backup-as-a-service and DR-as-a-service.

"Channel partners, service providers, certified platform partners, and integration partners we consider everyone to be just that: our partner," said Andy Hurt, CMO at Cobalt Iron. "It is through our partner ecosystem that we deliver smart, secure, and automated data protection everywhere, and the new Cobalt Iron Partner Portal reflects our commitment to supporting that partner ecosystem and enabling sales."

According to projections from IDC, the overall data management market will reach annual spending of $48.6 billion in 2019. This forecast suggests enormous potential for Cobalt Iron's enterprise backup and data protection technologies. As a 100-percent channel-focused company, Cobalt Iron is accelerating opportunities to transform enterprise backup. The portal gives Cobalt Iron Partners access to sales tools, educational materials, videos, and more. Additional benefits include:

Branding . Partners can leverage their relationship with Cobalt Iron to support their own branding initiatives and to bolster messaging around the solutions they offer to their clients.

. Partners can leverage their relationship with Cobalt Iron to support their own branding initiatives and to bolster messaging around the solutions they offer to their clients. Joint Marketing Efforts . Partners have opportunities to work with Cobalt Iron on joint marketing events that increase awareness and drive demand for smart, secure, and automated data protection.

. Partners have opportunities to work with Cobalt Iron on joint marketing events that increase awareness and drive demand for smart, secure, and automated data protection. Technical Support. Partners have access to Cobalt Iron's best-in-class technical support to help them deliver services to their clients.

The Cobalt Iron Partner Portal is live now, and the login page can be accessed via the Partner Portal button at the top right of www.cobaltiron.com. Users can simply log into their own branded site using the unique username and password credentials provided to them. More information is available by visiting www.cobaltiron.com/partners/.

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/Cobalt-Iron_PartnerPortal.png

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005256/en/

Contacts:

for Cobalt Iron Inc.

Sunny Branson

+1 801 582 0581

sunny@wallstcom.com