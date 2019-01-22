As the most-trusted API gateway, NGINX Announces General Availability of the API Management Module for NGINX Controller

NGINX, Inc., the company based on the popular open source project and offering a suite of technologies designed to develop and deliver modern applications, today announced general availability of its API Management Module. The API Management Module for NGINX Controller is part of the NGINX Application Platform, a modular and integrated set of technologies to help organizations create applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The NGINX API management solution enables infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams to define and publish APIs, manage traffic to and secure backend applications, monitor performance issues, and analyze API usage.

NGINX API Management Module is built on an innovative architecture that provides three unique benefits:

Proven - NGINX combines new control-plane functionality with the raw power and efficiency of NGINX Plus, the industry's most deployed API gateway. NGINX software powers more than 350 million websites and, according to our 2018 user survey, more than 40 percent of NGINX users have already deployed NGINX as an API gateway. NGINX is also a popular component in many traditional API management solutions, providing the underlying gateway for Axway, IBM DataPower, Kong, MuleSoft, Red Hat 3Scale, and others.

"Our API management solution helps teams manage across the entire lifecycle of all their APIs without compromising performance. Our unique architecture is fast, flexible, and is well suited to the needs of both legacy and modern applications, especially for microservices," said Sidney Rabsatt, Vice President of Product Management at NGINX. "It saves time, reduces complexity, and lowers the cost of managing APIs."

Key API management capabilities include:

API definition and publication - Provides a simple and intuitive interface to define APIs, manage upstream groups and backend servers, route resources to upstreams, and publish the resulting API definitions to NGINX Plus gateways.

For an in-depth look and demo of the API Management Module for NGINX Controller, attend our webinar. To learn more or start your free trial, visit: https://www.nginx.com/products/nginx-controller/

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX, Inc. is the company behind the popular open source project trusted by more than 350 million sites. We offer a suite of technologies for developing and delivering modern applications. The NGINX Application Platform enables enterprises undergoing digital transformation to modernize legacy, monolithic applications as well as deliver new, microservices-based applications. Companies like Netflix, Starbucks, and McDonalds rely on NGINX to reduce costs, improve resilience, and speed innovation. NGINX investors include Blue Cloud Ventures, e.ventures, Goldman Sachs, Index Ventures, MSD Capital, NEA, Runa Capital, and Telstra Ventures.

We are headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with our EMEA head office in Cork, Ireland and APAC head office in Singapore. Learn more at https://www.nginx.com/ or join the conversation by following @nginx on Twitter.

