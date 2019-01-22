Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Features Best-in-Class Physical Therapy Product Portfolio at Combined Sections Meeting Trade Show

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that it will attend the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Combined Sections Meeting (CSM), which will be held January 23 to 26 in Washington DC.

The company will use the venue to present to the more than 12,000 physical therapy professionals who will be attending the CSM, which is the premiere exhibition of physical therapy products. The company will be exhibiting at booth #800.

Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are excited to showcase our line of best-in-class therapeutic modalities and treatment tables this year at CSM.' Brian Baker, Division President at Dynatronics added, 'CSM is always a great opportunity for us to meet with many of our key customers. We are looking forward to strengthening our partnerships to improve patient lives through the use of our restorative products.'

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate one to their optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533271/Dynatronics-Features-Best-in-Class-Physical-Therapy-Product-Portfolio-at-Combined-Sections-Meeting-Trade-Show