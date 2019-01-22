Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTC Pink: UPPR) is pleased to announce that Primapharma, Inc. (Primapharma.net) of San Diego, California (PPI), an FDA registered, cGMP manufacturer of drugs, has agreed to establish a contract to support Upper Street Marketing Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Growing Springs Holdings Corporation's (GSHC) efforts to develop fully cGMP CBD oils and isolate for commercial applications as well as research and clinical studies.

Primapharma, Inc will provide technical expertise, staffing and other resources necessary to complete facilities, and the necessary documentation and processes for an FDA registered facility devoted to federally legal cannabinoids derived from Hemp. GSH will provide the necessary funding for dedicated staff, the equipment and facilities."We are particularly excited about this agreement with Primapharma, Inc. The agreement further addresses the need for FDA manufacturing and production standards needed in the industrial hemp CBD industry," said Joseph Earle, UPPR President and CEO.

Upper Street Marketing Inc., (OTC Pink: UPPR) is a public Oklahoma Corporation that specializes in acquisition, finance and management of hemp and cannabis cultivation, extraction and CBD manufacturing in Colorado and other US States. UPPR is uniquely serving its target markets with pharmaceutical grade cultivation and manufacturing standards. The rapidly expanding hemp, CBD and cannabis markets in the North American and world markets is a perfect opportunity for UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation.

UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation are ideally positioned to capitalize on recent regulatory changes that dramatically enhance opportunities in hemp production and CBD extraction.

UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation President and CEO Joseph Earle said this collaboration is an exciting opportunity for UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation. This assists us toward our plan to cultivate and extract over 3 million pounds of hemp bio-mass over the next 24 months. The resulting extracts are expected to be valued at over US $300,000,000.

Growing Springs Holdings Corporation website is www.growingspringsholdings.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) our ability to execute the Company's business plans with the uncertainty of agricultural crops (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of the Company's products, (iii) the Company's ability to obtain financing to expand our operations, (iv) the Company's ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (v) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (vi) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to the Company's products, (vii) the Company's ability to conduct operations if it faces product recalls, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.