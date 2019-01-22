Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Notice of 2018 Year End Results Conference Call and Webcast

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA):

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2018 Year End Results Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on February 14th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com) "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-866-688-9425 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-409-216-0815 (Conference ID: 7174879) at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/go/bamQ4-2018 (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fm6%2Fgo%2FbamQ4-2018&data=02%7C01%7CAna.Bellido%40brookfield.com%7C40e9957b6f044e14c91b08d67fd57f9c%7Cdaf884b0be164f2a8bbbdc6099a56844%7C0%7C0%7C636836952325916868&sdata=vuJ%2BZX6O3BWBDYU8PkgBJRwejMFGsaLrY3xA%2B0oq8ao%3D&reserved=0). For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight March 14th, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 7174879).

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$330 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 115-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com) or contact:

Claire Holland

Communications & Media

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: Claire.holland@brookfield.com (mailto:Claire.holland@brookfield.com) Linda Northwood

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: Linda.northwood@brookfield.com (mailto:Linda.northwood@brookfield.com)



